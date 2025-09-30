/Karur stampede: 41 dead at political rally; Vijay hints at conspiracy

Three days after the tragic stampede at his political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu claimed 41 lives and led to the hospitalisation of more than 50 persons, actor-politician Vijay has spoken out in detail. Via a video message posted on social media, Vijay expressed deep regret and sorrow over the tragedy, while vowing to continue his political journey with more strength and courage.



"I've never faced such a painful situation in life, and I'm feeling very hurt. People came to meet me out of love, I am grateful for that...Safety should not be compromised, that was always on my mind. What shouldn't have happened has happened," Vijay remarked about the incident.

Vijay and his party cadre have been facing immense criticism from Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK for leaving the site after the tragedy unfolded and not offering to help the victims or visit them at the hospital later. In what seemed like a response to this, Vijay said that he, too, was human, and he could not leave that place when all this happened.

"I wanted to go back there... but my going there would have cussed other issues, so I avoided it. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to those undergoing treatment. I will come meet you all soon," Vijay said. He also went on to thank the political leaders who stood by their party during these tough times.

Reemphasising his party's stance that there was a conspiracy behind the tragedy in Karur, Vijay asked, "We campaigned in five districts so far, but why did this happen only in Karur...? How did it happen in Karur..? People know the truth.. people are watching.. When the people of Karur say it out, I feel like God himself has appeared and revealed the truth.. Soon, all the truth will come out," he said.

On the Police cases being filed against his party cadre and fans, Vijay stated that he and his party merely spoke at the Government-approved location, and did not commit any further mistakes. Taking on DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Vijay said, "CM sir, if you wish to take revenge, take it against me and spare my cadre.. I'll either be at home or office, do anything to me." Further, he reaffirmed that his political journey would continue.

Growing demands for a CBI probe

Given the severity and unprecedented nature of the incident, all major opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have been demanding that the case be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This has been put forth by the BJP, AIADMK, PMK, and Vijay's TVK.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the DMK Government appointed a retired judge or probe the incident. However, the opposition parties are not convinced by it and continue to demand a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, an 8-member delegation from India's ruling NDA (BJP and allies) has visited the incident site in Karur, spoken to eye-witnesses, and met the victims in the hospital. The delegation has accused that there had been an intelligence failure on the part of the Tamil Nadu Police under the DMK Government, as they failed to estimate the crowd and allocate a suitable venue.