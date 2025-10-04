The disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison. On Friday (Oct 3), Combs was sentenced to more than four years in jail after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. He was acquitted of serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking that were leveled against the music mogul. US District Court Judge Arun Subramanian announced the sentencing in Manhattan court.

How much time will Combs spend in jail?

The music mogul has been locked up in Brooklyn, where he has been since Sept 2024, over serious sex-crime cases. Over the crimes that he has been found guilty of, Combs will serve four years and two months in prison. He also has to pay a $500,000 fine. He will have five years of supervised release after he steps out of prison.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He was facing up to 10 years in prison on each count he has been found guilty of.

“This is hard time in prison, away from your family, friends and community, but you will have a life afterward,” Subramanian told Combs.

The time that Combs has already spent in jail will be deducted from the term. He will be in prison for 36 months, which is 3 years.

What have combs said in court?

It was an emotional day for Combs, who apologized to his former girlfriends, ex-R&B star Casandra '' Cassie'' Ventura and the other woman identified as Jane.

"I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I caused to her, emotionally or physically. My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick," Combs said. In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of sexual assault and physical abuse. In 2023, a video of Sean brutally assaulting, kicking, and dragging his then-girlfriend went viral. They dated on-again-off-again from 2007 to 2018.

In a letter to Judge, Combs writes that a new version of him was reborn.

“Over the past year, there have been so many times that I wanted to give up,” he wrote. “There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live,” he wrote.