/Who is Arun Subramanian? Indian-origin judge who sentenced Sean 'Diddy' Combs to over 4 years in jail

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison, months after being convicted of serious crimes committed in the shadow of his stardom. Combs had faced several serious charges but was found guilty on two counts of transporting his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, and another woman for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

The sentencing took place in New York, with Indian-origin judge Arun Subramanian presiding over the Combs trial.

For the past year, Subramanian had been a key figure in the high-profile case, ensuring that all proceedings were conducted under strict legal guidance.

Subramanian, the first South Asian appointed to Manhattan’s federal bench, said that a substantial sentence was required “to send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability,” NY Times.

Arun had always demonstrated his strong demeanour in the court case, but he never hesitated to address any wrongdoing. In June, he confronted Combs regarding his questionable actions during his sex trafficking trial. In response, the music mogul threatened to kick him out of the courtroom.

Who is Arun Subramanian?

Born in Pittsburgh in 1979 into a Tamil family, his parents migrated to America in the 1970s. Arun scripted history when he was appointed as the first South Asian judge to serve on the Southern District of New York. He was appointed in 2022 by former U.S. President Joe Biden.

In India, his father was a control systems engineer, and his mother was a bookkeeper.

After studying computer science and English at Case Western Reserve University, he earned his law degree from Columbia Law School in 2004.