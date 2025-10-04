'I'll never put my hands on...': Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison, apologises to ex-girlfriends in court

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced on Friday (Oct 3) to more than four years in prison over his conviction on prostitution-related charges. Though prosecutors had sought 11 years sentence for the 55-year-old Combs, District Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month sentence and a $500,000 fine at the end of a day-long hearing in Manhattan federal court. The judge also slammed the music mogul for subjecting two former girlfriends to years of abuse. In July this year, Combs was acquitted by a jury in sex trafficking and racketeering charges but was convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution. He was arrested in 2024 and has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since then.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs apologises

Addressing the court before the sentence was announced, Combs apologised to his two former girlfriends and said he had learned his lesson. "I know I'll never put my hands on another person again," said Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records. His lawyer said that he will appeal the sentencing. Combs had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During the marathon hearing, Combs' lawyers had acknowledged that he had physically abused his girlfriends, but argued they willingly took part in the sexual performances. The court in its verdict said, "The court rejects the defense's attempt to characterize what happened here as merely intimate, consensual experiences, or just a sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll story. This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane to thoughts of ending their lives."

Meanwhile, Combs children urged leniency for their father, telling District Judge Arun Subramanian that he had become a better man in the year since his arrest. “We aren't here to excuse any of his mistakes…But your honor, he is still our dad, and we still need him present in our lives.” According to a report by Reuters, Combs put his head down as his children spoke, and had tears in his eyes when their remarks concluded.