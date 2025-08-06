/Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' attorney approached Trump for pardon ahead of probable decade-long sentencing



Disgraced music mogul Sean Diddy Combs was found guilty of lesser charges, but he was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have put him behind bars for life. While the rapper is still behind bars, it has been recently revealed that Combs' attorney has reached out to the US President Donald Trump's administration for a potential pardon.

Last month, Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Therefore, Combs could face up to 20 years in prison.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' attorney approached the Trump administration about a pardon

Speaking to CNN, Nicole Westmoreland, a member of the rapper's defence team, revealed that the team has reached out to Trump's administration.

Speaking to global media house, Westmoreland said,“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

The attorney's comment comes a week after Trump was asked whether he would pardon Conbs during an interview with Newsmax. Responding to the question, Trump said, “I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

Before Combs' conviction in May, Trump said during a press conference that he “would certainly look at the facts” when he talked about Combs's case, as he's not watching the case closely.

Earlier this week, a New York federal judge denied Diddy's bail, saying that he had committed violent acts and should remain in jail until his sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy’s sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for October 3, 2025.

"It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger," Subramanian said during a hearing in Manhattan federal court hours after the verdict.