/Maurene Comey, prosecutor in cases of Epstein and Sean Diddy who opposed release of files of sex offender, abruptly fired by Trump adminisration

Maurene Comey, a New York federal prosecutor who was handling the high-profile cases involving late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his jailed associate Ghislaine Maxwell, has been abruptly fired by the Trump administration, US media reported. Her sudden firing on Wednesday (Jul 16) without assigning reasons is sure to raise eyebrows, as President Donald Trump is fighting off pressure to release more files on the Epstein case.

Who is Maurene Comey? Why was she fired?

Maurene Comey is the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, with whom US President Donald Trump had a run-in during his first term. Maurene was involved in Epstein-related prosecutions, as well as the case of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The disgraced hip-hop mogul was recently acquitted of major charges involving sex trafficking and soliciting prostitution.

According to reports, her dismissal letter cited 'Article II of the Constitution', which outlines presidential powers, meaning it could have been a direct order from Trump to fire her.

The White House did not respond to questions about whether it had directed the Justice Department to fire her.

Comey’s dismissal is the highest-profile exit from her office since February, when the Trump administration dropped corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. That move had led to at least eight resignations.

According to a report in The New York Times, Comey informed colleagues of her dismissal in an impromptu meeting with the co-chief of the public corruption section.

Trump had blasted James Comey, ex-presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama of 'fabricating' Epstein files

Maurene's firing came just as Trump accused her father and ex-FBI chief James Comey as well as former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama of fabricating Epstein-related files.

Trump and US Attorney General Pam Bondi faced criticism, including from Trump supporters, over the administration’s reluctance to release Epstein case files.

A recent Justice Department memo said there is no 'client list' of people who used Epstein's services. It also said Epstein's death in 2019 was a suicide. Both of these conclusions have been dismissed by a section of Trump critics, including some of his former supporters.

“I don’t understand why they would be so interested. He’s dead for a long time. He was never a big factor...I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is, I really don’t,” Trump said recently.

Was Maurene Comey fired due to her links with the Epstein case?

No specific link has been established between Comey's firing and her casework on Epstein. But just a day before her dismissal, a Politico report said she was opposed to revealing investigative records related to the Epstein cases. This is a usual position of attorneys in cases involving sexual violence victims.

But the Justice Department has the option to unseal those files.

Amid the intense scrutiny of Epstein’s private life, Radar Online had sued the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act for Epstein's case files. In January 2024, Comey submitted a declaration opposing the release of the Epstein files. She argued that it could harm a potential retrial of Maxwell and cause 'possible embarrassment and harassment' to witnesses. The judge in that case ultimately sided with the FBI.

Epstein files row: Firing of prosecutor is rare

Maurene Comey's firing is leading to the question of whether she was made a scapegoat as the Trump administration tries to move beyond the Epstein scandal.

Firing of prosecutors is rare, but it has become more common as Trump has virtually taken direct control of the Justice Department.