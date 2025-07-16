/Who is Dan Bongino? FBI deputy Trump is 'very angry' with over Epstein files backlash and MAGA infighting

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 16) said that Attorney General Pam Bondi should release "whatever she thinks is credible" on Jeffrey Epstein. These comments come amid an ongoing MAGA civil war, which started after Trump's FBI and DOJ released a memo saying that Epstein killed himself and no "client list" existed. While Attorney General Bondi has come under scrutiny for fueling false hopes in Trump's supporters, another name has been making the rounds, and that is FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

Bongino, a former right-wing media personality, is at the centre of a political storm that’s causing deep cracks within Donald Trump’s inner circle. According to CNN, Trump has been “very angry” with Bongino behind the scenes, and tensions are now threatening to split the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Bongino is reportedly considering resigning after a heated clash over the fallout from a Department of Justice memo on Jeffrey Epstein, which has disappointed many of Trump’s supporters.

‘Out of control furious’ after Bondi clash

The tipping point came last week during a heated meeting with Trump’s attorney general, Pam Bondi. Sources told CNN Bongino left the meeting “out of control furious”. Also present were White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, her deputy Taylor Budowich, and FBI Director Kash Patel. JD Vance, the vice president, reportedly spent the weekend trying to mediate the feud.

Bondi and Bongino had both previously given way to MAGA theories by hinting at a hidden Epstein client list. Bondi even told Fox News that it was “sitting on my desk right now.” But those claims collapsed when a DOJ memo concluded Epstein had taken his own life, and no such client list existed.

Who is Dan Bongino?

A former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent, he rose to fame as a Fox News host and vocal critic of what he called the “deep state”. He frequently pushed conspiracy theories, including claims that Epstein was murdered and that the 2020 election was rigged. His appointment as FBI deputy director in February was the first time in the agency’s 117-year history that the post was given to someone without prior FBI experience.

MAGA civil war over Epstein files