/'Powerful people want that list suppressed': Elon Musk FURIOUS over Trump's 'Epstein Files a hoax' remark - Will he name POTUS again?

Minutes after United States President Donald Trump claimed that the controversial Epstein Files are a hoax and slammed his supporters for demanding a release of those files, Tech giant Elon Musk criticised the president. In just one hour, Musk posted about Epstein 13 times and slammed the POTUS for terming the controversial files a hoax. The Tesla boss also said that the US administration's decision to not release the files is a “coverup.”

“Wow, amazing that Epstein ‘killed himself’ and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax,” Musk wrote, blowing a hole in Trump’s claim. Musk also added that “not a single Epstein client has been prosecuted…Not even one.” In response to another tweet, he wrote, “So many powerful people want that list suppressed,” Musk wrote in response to one tweet. After Musk and Trump had a public breakup last month, Musk had claimed that Donald Trump's name is present in the Epstein Files. “Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk posted at the time.

However he later deleted the tweet and said that he went a bit too far.

Musk also responded to a post by influencer Kaizen Asiedu, who wrote, “Trump indicated he’d release the Epstein files. Trump’s team hyped the release. Trump’s team fumbled the release. Yet Trump is blaming the Democrats and insulting his supporters for the consequences of his actions.” Musk responded to the post, “The old: 1. Admit nothing 2. Deny everything 3. Make counterclaims. But it won’t work this time.”

Trump calls Epstein Files a ‘hoax’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 16) criticised his supporters who are demanding the release of the Epstein files, calling them “weaklings” whose support he does not want. “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bull----,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump vented in a Truth Social post. Asked if he was effectively disowning those supporters of his who are still focused on the Epstein case, Trump replied, “I’ve lost a lot of faith in certain people.”

Last week, he also defended Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been at the center of the uproar since the Department of Justice said this month that it would not disclose more Epstein-related records. “I really think that she’s done very good,” Trump said of Bondi. “She says ‘I gave you all the credible information,’ and if she finds any more credible information, she’ll give that too. What more can she do than that?”

Republican divide widens over Epstein Files

The issue of the Epstein Files has divided the Republicans, with US President Donald Trump saying that it is “pretty boring stuff” and he doesn't understand why many of his own supporters were so focused on it. Earlier, US House Speaker Mike Johnson and former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, urged the Justice Department to release the controversial Epstein Files. In an interview on Tuesday (July 15), Johnson said that it is a very delicate subject and it should be released so that people can decide for themselves. Haley took to X and echoed the same as Johnson, stating that one can never go wrong with transparency. She added that people are not trusting the government because they are not releasing the Epstein Files. "Release the Epstein files and let the chips fall where they may. This is why people don’t trust the government. You can never go wrong with being transparent. Redact victims’ names but release the rest," Nikki Haley wrote on X. "I'm for transparency. It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it. I agree with the sentiment that we need to put it out there.”

What are Epstein Files?