/Bought into Jeffrey Epstein ‘bullsh*t’: Trump blasts ‘lunatic’ Democrats, ‘PAST supporters’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jul 16) morning took to his Truth Social platform to express his rage at Democrats and past supporters for believing in ‘Jeffrey Epstein hoax’. In a long rant message, the US president said that the MAGA supporters “haven’t learned their lesson, despite being “conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years”. Labelling them as “weaklings”, Trump said his supporters bought into “bullshit” and “fake news”.

A rift has developed between the US president and his loyal Republicans over the alleged lack of transparency into the scandal involving notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As the conspiracy theories surrounding the infamous case float, some people believe that authorities are concealing details about the Epstein case to protect rich and powerful elites, including Trump.

Before returning to the White House, Trump had claimed that he would release the files related to Jeffrey Epstein. However, the US president has not done so yet, disappointing his loyal supporters.

Amid the fallout between Trump’s former advisor, Elon Musk, the billionaire made a bold claim that the US president was in the Epstein files, fueling the controversy further.

Trump slams his MAGA base

“The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again! Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 “Intelligence” Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden’s bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton’s big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at - It’s all they have - They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates. Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue,” Trump wrote in his long rant on social media.

He further added, “Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this “bullshit,” hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years. I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

Taking aim at his followers, the Republican wrote, “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

Watch | US: Republicans divided on Epstein files, but unite on House floor