/'Release what’s credible': Trump once vowed to release Epstein files—now says they’re 'boring stuff'

Donald Trump, who has been facing an unexpected political revolt from his right-wing MAGA base, on Tuesday said the Justice Department should release all "credible" information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. He said this as he attempted to defuse mounting criticism over what his supporters call a "cover-up" by his administration. When asked about the case at the White House, Trump once again defended Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been facing the brunt of criticism, and said, "The attorney general has handled that very well", and said that "Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release".

Credible info to be released?

Amid what could be the worst firestorm of his political career, as Trump faces suspicions from his famously loyal right-wing base, he once again repeated claims that the Epstein files were made up by his Democratic predecessors. This, despite the fact that during his election campaign, he mentioned the files multiple times and even stated that he would "probably" release them. "She's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her," Trump said, adding, "Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release."

The US president's comments came as frustration grows among MAGA influencers, elected Republicans, and even Trump's own family over the Justice Department's refusal to release Epstein-related documents, including an alleged "client list" implicating high-profile individuals. Bondi previously told Fox News that a list of Epstein clients was on her desk for review. Weeks later, she walked back the statement, claiming no such list existed.

The Department of Justice and the FBI have publicly denied the existence of a "client list" and reaffirmed that Epstein’s 2019 death in a New York prison was by suicide, not murder. But the administration's refusal to share more documents has further fuelled suspicion.