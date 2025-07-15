/'Investigate the investigators': Jeffrey Epstein spied on FBI agents, reveals shocking new report. Details here

In the infamous Jeffrey Epstein case, another murky detail has come to light. As per reports, the disgraced financier, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, hired private detectives to harass, follow, intimidate and spy on FBI special agents who were investigating him on charges of paying for sex with underage girls. This was done with the sole motive of derailing the federal sex trafficking probe. The shocking revelations come amid reports of internal divisions in the Donald Trump administration and uproar inside the MAGA (Make America Great Again) base.

Epstein's shocking harassment of FBI agents

New revelations from multiple US law enforcement officials claim that the disgraced financier hired private investigators to surveil and intimidate FBI agents who were investigating him. The explosive allegations, published by Rolling Stone, suggest Epstein's network attempted to manipulate not only police and prosecutors but also the US government's top criminal investigative agency.

The officials, who spoke anonymously, detailed how Epstein's team used tactics including following agents, digging through their trash, and deploying private detectives under false pretences — an operation one FBI source labelled as an attempt to "investigate the investigators". As per the official, "They put surveillance on them, they tailed them, pulled their trash, they hired private PIs to investigate the investigators".

The alleged FBI surveillance mirrors tactics Epstein used in the mid-2000s to derail a Palm Beach police investigation into sexual abuse. A Miami Herald investigation had earlier revealed that Epstein's private investigators harassed victims and tailed local police — including Chief Michael Reiter, who first referred the case to federal agents. "Does it surprise me that this also happened to FBI agents? Not at all," Reiter told Rolling Stone. "This kind of stuff goes on more than people realise, picking through trash, constant surveillance".

This fresh disclosure adds to the growing political firestorm engulfing President Donald Trump's second administration, which has faced chaos over its handling of Epstein-related documents. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has been accused by Trump supporters — and members of his own cabinet — of stonewalling the public on Epstein’s so-called "client list," which Trump repeatedly promised to declassify during his 2024 campaign.

DOJ infighting deepens

According to US media reports, a closed-door meeting last week between Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino turned confrontational, ending with Bongino storming out. He is reportedly considering resigning.

Trump has tried to defuse the backlash. In a post on Truth Social, he defended Bondi and dismissed the public outcry: "We're on one Team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein".