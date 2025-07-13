/Trump scolds MAGA base over Epstein files outrage: 'LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE'S GREAT!'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jul 12) publicly scolded his most loyal supporters for attacking his administration over its handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — a case that has long fuelled conspiracy theories across the American far-right. In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump defended Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, amid fierce backlash from MAGA influencers over the Justice Department's announcement last week that it had found no 'client list' or evidence of blackmail in its Epstein probe. The report also concluded, once again, that Epstein died by suicide in a New York prison in 2019.

What's going on with my 'boys' and 'gals'

Taking to Truth Social, Trump questioned, "What's going on with my 'boys' and, in some cases, 'gals?'." Defending Bondi, he added, "They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!"

"We're on one Team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening," Trump wrote using the acronym his 'Make America Great Again' movement. "We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," he added.

Far-right erupts after DOJ closes Epstein probe

The statement came after prominent right-wing influencers, including Alex Jones and Laura Loomer, tore into the Trump administration's top legal officials for what they described as a cover-up. Loomer called for Bondi to be fired, labelling her "an embarrassment". Meanwhile, Jones fumed: "Next the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed’," adding, "This is over the top sickening."

Dan Bongino, a powerful pro-Trump media figure and former Secret Service agent, was reportedly so enraged by the DOJ's statement that he threatened to resign from his role as FBI deputy director — a post to which Trump appointed him earlier this year.

But Trump pushed back against his own base, and said, "For years, it's Epstein, over and over again...Let's...not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about." Urging his MAGA movement to focus on "the Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020," he said "instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE'S GREAT!"