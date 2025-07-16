US House Speaker Mike Johnson and former US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, have urged the Justice Department to release the controversial Epstein Files. In an interview on Tuesday (July 15), Johnson said that it is a very delicate subject and it should be released so that people can decide for themselves. Haley took to X and echoed the same as Johnson, stating that one can never go wrong with transparency. She added that people are not trusting the government because they are not releasing the Epstein Files.

"Release the Epstein files and let the chips fall where they may. This is why people don’t trust the government. You can never go wrong with being transparent. Redact victims’ names but release the rest," Nikki Haley wrote on X. "I'm for transparency. It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it. I agree with the sentiment that we need to put it out there.”

The issue of the Epstein Files has divided the Republicans, with US President Donald Trump saying that it is “pretty boring stuff” and he doesn't understand why many of his own supporters were so focused on it. “I don’t understand it, why they would be so interested. He’s been dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don’t understand what the interest and what the fascination is. I really don’t. And the credible information has been given. I don’t understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It’s pretty boring stuff. It’s sordid, but it’s boring. And I don’t understand why it keeps going. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going,” Trump added. The US president also defended Attorney General Pam Bondi, stating that she has handled the matter very well.

Earlier this month, In a joint investigation, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded that no evidence supported sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in jail. During the probe, the investigators also found that there was no secret “client list” tied to him or he blackmailed powerful figures or kept a roster of high-profile clients for illicit purposes.

Democrats pressure the US government on the Epstein Files

Representative Ro Khanna and Rep. Thomas Massie moved a motion in the House that would have required the DOJ to publish the Epstein files within 30 days. House Republicans voted 211–210 to block a Democratic motion. “If you’re not hiding anything, prove that to the American people,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries during a news conference Monday. “We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes,” Massie wrote on X. “Americans were promised justice and transparency.”

What are Epstein Files?