Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Donald trump labels Epstein controversy a ‘hoax,’ calls supporters 'weaklings
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jul 17, 2025, 08:44 IST
| Updated:
Jul 17, 2025, 08:44 IST
Videos
Jul 17, 2025, 08:44 IST
Donald trump labels Epstein controversy a ‘hoax,’ calls supporters 'weaklings
Donald Trump has dismissed the renewed controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein as a "hoax," labeling supporters who believe in it as weaklings.
Trending Topics
trump
wion
usa
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian spy shot dead in cold blood on Kyiv street
Scientists detect biggest black hole merger ever!
Russia-Ukraine war: US President Donald Trump agrees to strengthen Ukraine's air defence capability
Former Brazilian PM Thanks Trump, Trial Leaves Brazilians Divided
26-year-old Nro Amritpal Singh Dhillon from Canada arrested
Flash Flood Warnings Blanket Tri-State Area, Subways Disrupted
UK Biobank Completes First 100,000 Full‑Body Scans, Landmark Leap in Disease Research
Israel-Syria War: Strikes near Syria's Presidential Palace, Army & Defence ministry HQ
Mystery deepens around silent coup against Xi
Bilawal stuns Pakistan with pro-India statement on Hafiz Saeed
Drone Attack On Iraq: US-Operated Iraqi Oil Field On Fire After Drone Strike
Odisha horror: Ire over Balasore's student death by self immolation
Russia-Ukraine War: Could Trump’s Tariff Threats Force Putin Into Peace Deal?
Iran slams Ukraine's backing of US-Israel strikes, Tehran protests Ukraine's Israel support
London Southend airport closed, all flights cancelled after small plane crash
Climate change fuels Lebanon’s dry spell
Frequent nightmares may shorten your life—sleep scientists warn of increased health risks
Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka HC directs government to publicly release RCB stampede report
Tesla Model Y drives itself from factory to customer's home
Philippines Edges Closer To Taiwan Amid Chinese Threats
Thailand police arrest 30-year-old Wilawan Emsawat near Bangkok
Greece acts to protect deep-sea ecosystems
The dating trend where one partner silently withdraws until the relationship dies
White House Faces Fury of Maga Support Base
Iran-backed hackers reportedly breached Trump officials' emails: 100 GB of emails stolen
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump says Zelensky should not target Moscow
Israel-Syria Conflict: Fresh Israeli attacks on Syrian capital Damascus
US-Iran talks: White House confirms US envoy continues communication with Iran
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian officials say Russia takes full control of Luhansk
Former British doubles No. 1 Tara Moore hit with four-year ban after CAS overturns doping clearance
Israel‑Hamas war: US envoy demands aggressive probe into Mussallet’s murder
Russian woman, 2 daughters found living in Karnataka's Gokarna cave; visa expired 7 years ago
Polish PM Joins Wimbledon Pasta Debate With Iga Świątek’s Strawberry Pasta
BREAKING | Report: Trump Asked Zelensky If Ukraine Could Strike Moscow | Russia-Ukraine War
Iceland volcano erupts for 12th time since 2021, spews glowing hot lava
China-Taiwan tensions: Stealth rockets, live-fire drills, tankers: Taiwan’s big message to China
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Responds To Putin's Threat To Conquer All Of Ukraine
Trump attacks Federal reserve chair on interest rate cuts
Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended over ‘leaked phone call’
YouTube updates monetization rules | AI-made content may lose ad revenue
Israel-Syria War: violence surges in Syria's Sweida, US calls all parties to 'step-back'
Seoul tackles loneliness with mind convenience stores
Russia‑Ukraine war: Trump says Ukraine should not target Moscow
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine weapons deal splits Europe: France, Italy opt out
Poll: Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa give tough time to Mamdani