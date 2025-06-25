Wild sex parties, abuse, drugs, prostitution and jail: P Diddy trial hearings through testimonies | In pics

Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi), who had a brief affair with Ventura, claimed that Combs broke into his home and arranged a firebombing of his car, after learning about his relationship with Ventura. Mylah Morales, a makeup artist who met Ventura at a photoshoot when the latter was 16, gave an account of Combs’ abuse towards Ventura, which she had witnessed. Capricorn Clark, another ex-employee, recounted Combs allegedly kicking Ventura in 2011 as punishment for her relationship with Kid Cudi, and how Combs waved a gun during an argument. Mia (pseudonym), a friend of Ventura and Combs' former assistant, alleged physical, sexual, and emotional abuse by Combs, including an assault at his 40th birthday party. The defence challenged her credibility.

