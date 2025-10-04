/Taylor Swift reveals her wedding with Travis Kelce will be massive, not intimate; know why

Pop icon Taylor Swift has confirmed that her upcoming wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce will be nothing short of grand. During her recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 35-year-old singer offered a rare glimpse into her wedding plans, and it sounds like fans can expect a celebration as dazzling as her chart-topping career.

When the host jokingly asked if he would be invited to the wedding, Swift quipped, “Oh, you’ll know. I was going to invite you to it.” To which Norton replied, “If I’m invited, it’s going to be big.” Laughing, the Opalite singer confirmed, “It’s huge.”

According to E! News, Swift revealed that she intends to plan the wedding once she wraps up promotions for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped on October 3, 2025.

Taylor Swift on why she’s skipping a small wedding

The singer explained that while she loves organizing things, she won’t be taking the “intimate wedding” route. “I know it’s going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the small ones- when people are on the bubble,” she said.

Swift added that a limited guest list often leads to uncomfortable decisions. “You have to assess your relationships and decide who makes the cut. I’m not going to do that,” she stated. Instead, she wants the day to be inclusive and joyful. “It’s going to be fun,” she concluded, joking, “I shouldn’t have said any of that.”

How Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift

The couple announced their engagement on August 26, sharing dreamy photos from a romantic garden proposal on Instagram. The caption read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, later shared that the Kansas City Chiefs player had been planning the proposal for months. “He got her out there for what she thought was dinner and wine, and that’s when he went down on one knee. It was beautiful,” said the report.

A new chapter for the power couple

Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, already has fans decoding lyrics from songs like Wood, Opalite, and Wish List, which seem to reference her relationship with Kelce. From playful nods to heartfelt metaphors, the singer’s new music feels like an emotional prelude to her next life chapter: marriage.

While Taylor has not revealed a date or venue, she hinted that the wedding will happen after her ongoing album promotions. As with everything in the Swift universe, fans are already on high alert for clues hidden in her lyrics and interviews.