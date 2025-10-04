/Rhea Chakraborty gets her Passport back after a wait of 5 whole years!

Finally after the wait of five years, Rhea Chakraborty has got her passport back. Sharing the photograph of the passport on her Instagram account, she expressed how she feels and everyone in the film industry is congratulating her.

As per the reports, the actress was accused in the suicide case of the renowned actor, Sushant Singh Rajput and in the same, the central law enforcement and intelligence agency had seized her passport which was now returned to the actress back by the Bombay High Court directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Rhea Chakraborty set free

As per the rumors, Rhea had to seek permission from the control bureau, whenever she needed to travel somewhere in the world. But now, the actress has posted her immense joy on her Instagram account, as she has been set free and got her passport back. On which, several other celebrities including Vikrant Massey, Elvish Yadav, Anusha Dandekar and more have congratulated her for the “Chapter 2” of her life.

Why was Rhea Chakraborty arrested?

Rhea along with her brother, Showik Chakraborty was arrested and linked to the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput by the NBC. In the investigation, the team found that Chakraborty had a connection in the death and acclaimed that she procured and financed drugs for her boyfriend, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was always seen hiding and crying about her being accused but recently, in March 2025, the artist gets a clean chit from the CBI as they have found no evidence against the actress of foul play or wrong intent in Sushant Singh Rajput's death which leads her case to a closure.