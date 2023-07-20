Rhea Chakraborty reacts as NCB announces it will not challenge her bail order

The actress went through a media trial back in 2020 after the death of her boyfriend, popular Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Days after Rajput's death, Rhea was arrested in a drugs case linked to the actor's demise. She was later released on bail. On Wednesday, reacting to the new development on the case, Rhea shared a cryptic post on Instagram.



Rhea Chakraborty's cryptic post



The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty in October 2021. In its order, the Bombay High Court had said that providing money to buy drugs doesn't mean Rhea was involved in any illicit trafficking. The court also added that giving money to someone for consuming drugs doesn't mean they encouraged them to do it.



On Wednesday, the NCB informed the Supreme Court that it was not challenging the bail granted to Rhea. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of herself and captioned it as, "Gratitude(Sic)" with folded hands emoji.



Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told a bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh that while the government will not pursue its appeal as regards the grant of bail, the Bombay High Court's interpretation of Section 27A of the NDPS Act should be kept open for the challenge at an appropriate time.



"We are not challenging the grant of bail, but on the interpretation of Section 27A, please keep it open for consideration. Let the order not be a precedent also, "ASG Raju said.



Rhea was arrested on September 8, 2020, and got bail a month later, on October 4, 2020. She was accused of providing and buying drugs for Rajput.



Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Initial investigation stated that the actor died by suicide but his family later alleged that he was murdered.