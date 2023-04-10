Rhea Chakraborty joins MTV Roadies season 19 as a gang leader

After staying away from the screen for almost two years, actress Rhea Chakraborty is all set to make a comeback. Rhea will return to the small screen with Roadies season 19 as one of the gang leaders.

On Monday, the new promo of the show revealed that Rhea is all set to join the exciting new season of the reality show. She will join Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati in the show.

The short clip was shared on its official handle MTV and showed Rhea in a rough look.

In the video, the actress says in Hindi, "Äap ko kya laga, main waapas nahi aaongi, darr jaaongi? Darne ki baari kissi aur ki hai( Did you think I wouldn't come back, or that I would be afraid? Now It's someone else's turn to be scared now."

With her words, Rhea indirectly referenced the past two years of her life after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. Days after the death of Sushant, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Rhea accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering.

The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved to investigate accusations of money laundering and drugs.

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming season of Roadies, this year Sonu Soon is all set to host the show.

Talking about MTV Roadies, Rhea said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Roadies Season 19, which is an iconic cultural phenomenon. Working with MTV feels like a homecoming. I look forward to working with Sonu Sood and my fellow Gang Leaders, as I get to showcase my resolute and fearless side during this thrilling journey. I hope to receive love and support from fans for this incredible new adventure!”