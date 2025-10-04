Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, Sean's ex-girlfriend, removed the mask from disgusting Diddy's face by filing a civil lawsuit in November 2023. The case was settled the following day, but it gave other women courage to come forward with similar allegations.

In 2024, the assault video went viral and solved all the plots against Sean been a monster who harassed his ex-girlfriend and beat her. Along with this his participation in sex trafficking and racketeering also come out. In result to this, the musician has apologized for what he has done and said he is guilty for his actions.