/Trump warns ‘DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!’ in Minnesota after ICE agent shooting

After the state of Minnesota sued the Trump administration over the surge of federal immigration agents following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 13) accused Democrats of favoring the unrest caused by "anarchists and professional agitators" as "it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people." He added that “the day of reckoning and retribution is coming” for the great people of Minnesota.

The US president claimed that “thousands of criminals were removed” by the “patriots of ICE” for securing neighbourhoods across America from criminal activities by immigrants who “illegally entered the USA through Sleepy Joe Biden’s open border policy.”



Moreover, Trump asked if the " people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people" who, according to him, entered the United States from "foreign mental institutions and insane asylums."

"Thousands of Criminals were removed! Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that were stolen by really bad and deranged people. FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!" he said in a Truth Social post.

These statements from POTUS came after Minnesota and multiple cities in the United States erupted into intense protests in the aftermath of the January 7 shooting of a 37-year-old woman, identified as Renne Nicole Good, in south Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. Good died from the gunshot wounds after being shot while inside her car.

Defending the federal enforcement agency amid ongoing protests, Trump said, the "patriots of ICE are removing the dangerous illegal immigrants from neighbourhoods to ensure the safety of the US citizens.

“All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighbourhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA through Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Borders Policy”, he added.

Meanwhile, the state of Minnesota, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, filed a lawsuit challenging the surge of federal agents, including ICE and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers, alleging that they disrupted daily life, involved warrantless actions, and violated civil rights.

