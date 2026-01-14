/In Trump's presidency more migrants are dying in ICE detention

The recent Minnesota shooting has highlighted the plight of immigrants in the US. The tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now under the scanner after the January 7 incident. Data released shows that immigration detention centers can also be deadly environments for those being held in them.

Press releases from ICE reveal that a number of people have died in custody in the just first few days of 2026 -- immediately following a year when migrant detainee deaths reached a 20-year high and the number of ICE detentions increased exponentially.

More than 68,000 adults were in ICE detention as of the end of December, up from about 36,000 in December 2023, agency data shows.

The US is either slapping tariffs or deporting people; this has been a major agenda for Trump 2.0. The administration has been certain about deporting all immigrants, and in the quest to do that, it had earlier erroneously deported people with no provision to reverse the action.

Violence and deportation

In April 2025, Kilmer Abrego-Garcia, a Maryland resident, was deported to El Salvador, after which a senator visited him, looking for ways to bring him back. And now, Trump says Abrego-Garcia is not 'innocent'.

Abrego-Garcia was deported in one of the three high-profile deportation flights to El Salvador in March. The administration said he was a member of the MS-13 gang, which is an international criminal group. In contrast, the judge, in his ruling, prohibited his removal from his home country.

Abrego-Garcia's lawyers have demanded his return to the United States. A complaint filed by his family mentions that his 5-year-old son and wife are both US citizens residing in Maryland. It also noted that he was driving with his son seated in the backseat when ICE officers stopped his car and handcuffed him.