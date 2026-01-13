/ICE 'made us less safe': Minnesota slams Trump's 'federal invasion,' sues after immigration officer kills Renee Good

Minnesota, on Monday (Jan 12), sued the Donald Trump administration over its aggressive immigration crackdown, which resulted in the death of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old mother of a young boy. The US state said that the Trump federal crackdown has made communities "less safe".

'Made us less safe'

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the lawsuit on Monday, accusing the Department of Homeland Security of flooding the state with federal immigration agents without coordination or regard for public safety.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Thousands of poorly trained, aggressive and armed agents of the state, of the federal government, have rolled into our communities," Ellison said at a press conference. He described the surge as unconstitutional and unlawful, noting that it was "in essence, a federal invasion."

The legal action follows the killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of one, who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent during protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The American citizen's death has sparked daily demonstrations and vigils across the city.

Trending Stories

Trump targeting Democrat states?

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the crackdown was politically motivated, arguing that Donald Trump was singling out Democratic led states. "If the goal were simply to look for people who are undocumented, Minneapolis and Saint Paul would not be the place you would go," Frey said. He pointed out that "there are countless more people that are undocumented in Florida and Texas and Utah," but are governed by Republicans and have not seen the same level of federal intervention.

Ellison echoed that view, saying Minnesota was being targeted for its diversity and its disagreements with the federal government on immigration policy. "The obvious targeting of Minnesota for our diversity, for our democracy and our differences of opinion with the federal government, is a violation of the Constitution and federal law," he said.

Illinois sues the Trump administration

The lawsuit also comes as Illinois, another Democratic controlled state, filed a similar case against the Trump administration on the same day, challenging the legality of federal immigration actions within its borders.