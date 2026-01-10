A newly surfaced video has added a disturbing layer to the killing of Renee Nicole Good, the 37-year-old woman shot dead by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis this week, showing that an agent used a crude slur in the moments after she was "shot in the face".

What did the ICE agent say?

The clip, obtained by local outlet Alpha News, appears to be recorded from the perspective of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who fired three shots through the windshield and side window of Good's SUV. In the seconds after the gunfire, as Good lay dying from a gunshot wound to the head, a voice is heard muttering, “'Fu**ing b***h'.” It is not clear which agent said it, but the remark has intensified outrage around the shooting.

Video reveals previously unknown details

The footage reveals details that were not previously known. A dog can be seen in the back seat of Good’s vehicle. She does not appear agitated or aggressive before the shooting. In fact, her final audible words are calm and conciliatory: “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you. I’m not mad at you.”

The video shows an officer circling the SUV and recording the license plate. Moments later, Good’s wife, Rebecca, confronts the agent as another vehicle pulls up. Several ICE agents rush toward the SUV, shouting orders. “Get out of the fu**ing car,” one agent yells.

When the driver’s door does not open, Rebecca is heard shouting, “Drive baby, drive.” Good then attempts to leave, first reversing briefly, then pulling forward. As the vehicle accelerates, three shots ring out. The SUV travels a short distance before crashing into a parked car.

As Good lies dying from a gunshot wound to her head, an ICE agent can then be heard mumbling, “'Fu**ing b***h'.” The video cuts off there.

'They just shot my wife'

In another video from the scene, Rebecca is seen bloodied and sobbing. “They just shot my wife,” she says. “I made her come down here. It’s my fault.”

The White House has maintained that Good tried to ram the agent and that the shooting was an act of self-defence. The administration even reshared the video through its 'Rapid Response' account on X. However, critics argue the footage undermines that narrative, noting that the agent’s immediate reaction was not distress or injury, but a slur.