/'You killed my fu**ing neighbour': Medic begs to help Renee Good, ICE officers tells him 'I don't care'. Disturbing video emerges

A disturbing video of the Minnesota ICE shooting has emerged. The footage captured by a bystander shows a medic offering to help 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was 'shot in the face' by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Wednesday (Jan 7) morning. Despite repeated pleas, the medical professional was told by Donald Trump-deployed immigration agents, "I don't care". All you need to know.

"I don't care"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Good, a Minneapolis resident was shot fatally by an ICE officer during a tense confrontation. The shooting took place near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, an area that had already been on edge amid ongoing immigration raids and protests. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the officer opened fire during what it described as a life-threatening encounter.

A video of the aftermath has now shocked the internet. In the video, an ICE officer can be heard telling a bystander, who identified as a physician, to back off. The medic, who is off camera, can be repeatedly heard offering to help the victim, only to be told, "I don't care" as the agents insisted they have their own medics.

Aggravated by the exchange, a woman can then be heard yelling, "Where are they!?," to which the agent tells her to "relax". This only aggravates the woman further, and she can then be heard yelling, "You killed my fu**ing neighbour, you shot her in the fu**ing face."

Watch video here:

Internet reacts

The horrifying exchange has left netizens disturbed, with people calling ICE's actions "worst of worst".

"When 'I don't care' is official policy, humanity is the casualty," pointed out one person.

"Preventing aid while simultaneously refusing to even render aid themselves. No remorse will be given once karma catches up to them," said another.

A third comment said, "Not allowing a doctor in should be a prosecutable offense".