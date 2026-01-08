/Minneapolis ICE shooting: Woman 'shot in face' by ICE agent identified as Renee Nicole Good. All we know about her

The Minneapolis woman fatally shot by an ICE officer during a tense confrontation on Wednesday (Jan 7) morning has been identified as Renee Nicole Good. The shooting took place near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, an area that had already been on edge amid ongoing immigration raids and protests. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the officer opened fire during what it described as a life-threatening encounter. Here's all we know about the victim.

What happened on the street

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Witnesses told local station WCCO that whistles rang out around 9:30 am to warn residents of ICE agents nearby. They described seeing a Honda Pilot boxed in by several federal officers. One agent attempted to open the driver's side door. Moments later, the vehicle appeared to reverse, then move forward. Witnesses said three shots were fired, purportedly right in Good's face. The SUV rolled a short distance before hitting another parked car.

Videos circulating on social media corroborate the witness accounts. Watch it here:

Self-defence or propaganda?

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterised the incident as an "act of domestic terrorism," accusing Good of using her vehicle as a weapon. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin echoed that claim, calling her a "violent rioter," who "weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism."

However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has strongly rejected that version of events. After reviewing the footage of the incident, Frey called the federal narrative "bullshit" and accused ICE of trying to spin a fatal mistake into self-defence. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also urged the public not to believe what he described as the "propaganda machine".

Noem later said the officer involved had been treated at a hospital and released, and confirmed the same officer had been involved in a previous confrontation with "anti-ICE rioter" in June. The officer has not been publicly identified.

Who was Renee Good?

The woman killed has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Federal officials said she was a US citizen and was not the target of any immigration enforcement action. City leaders said she was acting as a legal observer, monitoring federal activity in the neighbourhood.

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that her daughter was not part of the anti ICE protests. She said Renee was likely terrified in the moment.

Renee Good was married and had a six year old son. "She was probably terrified," Ganger said. "Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known. She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being," added the victim's mother.