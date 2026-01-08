/Minneapolis ICE shooting: 'Horrible thing to watch', says Trump; agent was 'fearing for his life', says DHS

US President Donald Trump said he has watched video of the shooting, calling it “horrible to watch.” In a Truth Social post, he claimed the woman was disorderly and resisting officers, alleging she attempted to run over an ICE agent, who he said fired in self-defense. Trump blamed what he described as attacks from the “radical left” on law enforcement and urged Americans to support ICE and police. He wrote, “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing, and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents daily. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!”

Governor Walz condemns incident, urges calm

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addressed residents directly, saying he understands their anger and shares it. He warned against those seeking chaos and urged people to exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully. Walz asked the rest of the country to stand with Minnesota, calling the incident the result of governance driven by fear and conflict.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Lack of federal coordination criticised

Walz said his office has contacted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem but has not received a response. Noem is expected to arrive in Minneapolis later. Walz said Minnesota does not need additional federal intervention and criticised the lack of coordination with state and local officials, calling the shooting “predictable” and “entirely avoidable.”

National Guard role clarified

Walz emphasised that the National Guard is present to protect residents and constitutional rights, not to intimidate. He said Guard members enable peaceful protest and will prevent destruction, noting they operate transparently and without masks.

Victim has not been identified

Walz confirmed he has not spoken with the woman’s family and said the victim has not yet been formally identified. He stressed the investigation is ongoing and criticised federal officials for making conclusions about the victim’s motives before basic facts were established, calling the video “very difficult to watch.”

DHS defends agents’ actions

The Department of Homeland Security said officers were conducting targeted operations when protesters blocked them. DHS alleged the woman used her vehicle as a weapon, calling the act domestic terrorism. The department said an officer, fearing for his life and others’, opened fire. DHS also blamed nationwide criticism of immigration officers for escalating tensions.

Why were ICE agents in Minneapolis?