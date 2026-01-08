/Minneapolis ICE shooting: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown | WATCH

Several videos circulating on social media, and broadcast by local news outlets, appear to capture the moment immigration agents shot a woman during an encounter in Minneapolis on Wednesday (January 7). The footage, filmed from different angles, shows a maroon SUV stopped in the middle of a residential street. Several people who appear to be protesters are gathered along the sidewalk, while at least one individual stands in the roadway recording the scene on a phone.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles are visible in the area. A silver truck believed to be carrying immigration agents pulls up behind the maroon SUV. Agents exit the truck and order the female driver to step out of her vehicle. One agent is seen pulling on the driver’s side door handle. Additional agents are positioned nearby, including inside an SUV parked on the opposite side of the woman’s vehicle. As one agent continues pulling at the door, another stands near the front of the SUV. Based on the available video, the exact position of that agent is unclear.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Moments later, as the woman attempts to drive away, an agent opens fire. Three gunshots can be heard, and the maroon SUV veers out of control before crashing into a white car parked along the street. The agent appears to narrowly avoid being struck by the moving vehicle. Witnesses recording the incident can be heard screaming and accusing the agent of killing the woman. The entire confrontation escalates rapidly, with the shooting occurring less than 10 seconds after agents first exited their vehicle.