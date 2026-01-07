/Minneapolis immigration crackdown: ICE agent shoots and kills woman

A woman was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis after authorities say she attempted to drive her vehicle into law enforcement officers during an enforcement operation. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the incident occurred in a residential area when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer opened fire. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the shooting in a statement released on Wednesday (January 7).

The deadly encounter represents a sharp intensification of the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration enforcement efforts in large US cities. Tensions in Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul have been high since DHS revealed plans for a major operation involving roughly 2,000 federal agents. The effort is reportedly connected to suspected fraud cases involving members of the Somali community.

Following the shooting, a sizable crowd gathered near the scene, expressing outrage toward both local and federal officers. Among those present was Gregory Bovino, a senior Customs and Border Patrol official who has overseen similar operations in cities such as Los Angeles and Chicago. As seen in previous crackdowns, protesters shouted at officers and used whistles, now a common form of disruption during immigration enforcement actions.

Rep. Ilhan Oma in a post on X said, “I’m following news of a reported shooting of a legal observer by ICE agents in South Minneapolis. I’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and will update as soon as I receive information. ICE must stop terrorizing our communities and leave our city.”