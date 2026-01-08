/Minneapolis on edge: ICE agent shot Renee Nicole Good 'in the face,' just blocks from where George Floyd was killed by police

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, was apprehended in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. He was arrested after a store clerk reported to the police his suspicion that Floyd had used a $20 counterfeit bill.

Four Minneapolis Police Department officers, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were part of this arrest. What ensued has now been proven to be a murder.

Even though he had been apprehended, one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck as he lay on the pavement handcuffed for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds (9 minutes, 29 seconds). This action resulted in George Floyd's death.

According to available witness footage, not only Chauvin but also J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane applied pressure on his Torso and legs all in their bid to "subdue him".