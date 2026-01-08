/Minneapolis on edge: ICE agent shot Renee Nicole Good 'in the face,' just blocks from where George Floyd was killed by police

An ICE officer has shot dead 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, just blocks from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. The two killings share multiple unnerving and haunting parallels. All you need to know.
In Minneapolis, an ICE agent has killed a 37-year-old woman, identified as Renee Nicole Good, allegedly by shooting her "right in the face". The shocking incident has shocked the city and revived dark memories of the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white police officer. Good was killed near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, just blocks from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.
Witnesses told local station WCCO that whistles rang out around 9:30 am to warn residents of ICE agents nearby. They described seeing a Honda Pilot boxed in by several federal officers. One agent attempted to open the driver's side door. Moments later, the vehicle appeared to reverse, then move forward. Witnesses said three shots were fired. Allegedly, Good was shot right in the face. The SUV rolled a short distance before hitting another parked car.
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, was apprehended in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. He was arrested after a store clerk reported to the police his suspicion that Floyd had used a $20 counterfeit bill.
Four Minneapolis Police Department officers, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were part of this arrest. What ensued has now been proven to be a murder.
Even though he had been apprehended, one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck as he lay on the pavement handcuffed for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds (9 minutes, 29 seconds). This action resulted in George Floyd's death.
According to available witness footage, not only Chauvin but also J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane applied pressure on his Torso and legs all in their bid to "subdue him".
The killing of George Floyd in 2020 and now the death of Renee Nicole Good carry multiple unnerving and haunting parallels.
Both of them died at the hands of gun-toting officials, one by an officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, the other by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.
The two killings, though over five years apart, happened just blocks away from each other. Floyd was killed at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis. Good has been killed at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The locations are within two kilometres of one another.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the officer opened fire during what it described as a life-threatening encounter.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterised the incident as an "act of domestic terrorism," accusing Good of using her vehicle as a weapon.
DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin echoed that claim, calling her a "violent rioter," who "weaponised her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has strongly rejected Noem's version of events. After reviewing the footage of the incident, Frey called the federal narrative "bullsh**".
"Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is bulls**t," he said. "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed."
Speaking at a press conference, he told federal immigration officers: "Get the f*** out of Minneapolis."
"We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you're doing exactly the opposite."
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also urged the public not to believe what he described as the "propaganda machine".
Videos circulating on social media corroborate the witness accounts.
Following the shooting, thousands of people came together in Minneapolis to protest Renee Good's killing at the hands of a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. The community held a powerful candlelight vigil at the scene to honour her memory and demand justice.