/FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter, Hannah Natanson, over investigation of 'classified government materials'

Federal agents executed a search warrant early on Wednesday (January 14) at the Virginia residence of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of illegally retaining classified government files. Natanson was home when FBI agents searched the residence and confiscated multiple electronic devices, including her cellphone, two laptops, and a Garmin watch. One laptop belonged to Natanson personally, while the other was issued by The Washington Post.

According to investigators, Natanson is not considered a suspect in the case. The search warrant cited an investigation into Aurelio Perez-Lugones, a Maryland-based systems administrator with top-secret clearance. Authorities allege that Perez-Lugones accessed classified intelligence documents and stored them outside authorised facilities, including in his home and a lunch container, based on an FBI affidavit. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the search in a public statement, saying the Justice Department and FBI acted at the request of the Department of War. She accused the journalist of possessing and reporting classified information obtained unlawfully from a Pentagon contractor.

Bondi stressed that the administration would take a hard line against leaks involving sensitive national security information, saying that such disclosures endanger both national safety and active-duty service members. Despite the rhetoric, Natanson has not been charged with any crime, and the criminal complaint against Perez-Lugones does not allege that he shared classified information with the media.

Who is Hannah Natanson?

Natanson reports on federal workforce issues and has played a key role in some of The Washington Post’s most consequential reporting during President Donald Trump’s second term. In December, she published a first-person essay describing how she built a vast network of federal employee sources by posting a secure contact number on an online forum. The effort led to communications with more than 1,000 government workers discussing internal disruptions across agencies.

While journalists are sometimes questioned during leak investigations, searches of reporters’ homes are rare and considered an aggressive step by law enforcement standards. The FBI declined to comment on the matter.