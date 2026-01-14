The Indian Embassy in Tehran issued an advisory on Wednesday, urging all Indian nationals, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists currently in Iran, to leave by available means of transport, including commercial flights, in view of the evolving situation in Iran. “All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard.”

The Indian Embassy also shared its emergency contact numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359 and the email id: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

The Indian Embassy also asked all Indian nationals who are in Iran and who have not registered with it so far, to do so via the link https://www.meaers.com/request/home that is also available on the Embassy website. In case anyone is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so.

MEA issues 2nd advisory, urges citizens to avoid travel to Iran

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens to avoid travel to Iran till further notice, as Tehran has been witnessing violent protests. The MEA advisory says Indian nationals are advised to avoid travel to Iran until further notice.

“In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice. MEA’s advisory issued on 5 January 2026 may also be referred to,” said MEA in the advisory in few of ongoing violence and deaths in Iran during the protests that started last month.

In the January 5 advisory, the MEA had advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran and urged the Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran.