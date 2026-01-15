/Trump administration probes Democratic lawmakers over video urging troops to disobey “illegal orders”

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into six Democratic lawmakers for a 90-second video released in November 2025 directed at members of the US military and intelligence communities. The video urges them not to follow “illegal orders”. Democratic Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire have received an inquiry about the video from the Department of Justice. Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said that Federal Prosecutors have reached out to interview them. The lawmakers expressed that this outreach is an attempt at intimidation.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona faces seperate investigation for the video; he has been demoted from his rank in navy and his military pension was slashed. Kelly, in return, has sued Defence Minister Pete Hegseth, calling the move unconstitutional.

“This is the president’s playbook. Truth doesn’t matter. Facts don’t matter. And anyone who disagrees with him becomes an enemy,” said Senator Elissa Slotkin. “And he then weaponises the federal government against them. It’s legal intimidation and physical intimidation meant to get you to shut up.”

US President Donald Trump has publicly condemned the lawmakers. He called the six Democratic lawmakers engaging in “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR,” and warned them that the offence is “punishable by DEATH!”

What did the video say?