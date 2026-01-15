/Trump accused of lying about Chinese threat in Greenland as Denmark warns US invasion would end NATO

Denmark and Greenland have accused Donald Trump of creating a false "narrative" about the Chinese threat in the island to justify the US ambition to acquire the island. Speaking to the reporters at the Danish embassy after meeting Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen rejected the claims, saying that they have not encountered any Chinese ships for more than a decade.

“It’s not a true narrative that we have Chinese warships all around the place…According to our intelligence, we haven’t had Chinese warships in Greenland for a decade or so," said two-time former Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

He further added that while Denmark wanted to have cooperation with the US, any move that hurt Denmark's self-determination is “totally unacceptable.”

“You also don’t believe the US is going to invade Greenland, do you?” said Brier of Fox News.

“No…At least I do not hope so, because, I mean, that will be the end of NATO," said Rasmussen.

Trump's assertions about Greenland

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the US needs Greenland for national security and to prevent China and Russia from gaining a vital foothold in the Arctic. If the US don't get it, it will fall to Russia or China. Trump further accused Danish authorities of downplaying the Chinese threat. In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won’t do it! Only the USA can!!!”

Trump had his eye set on Greenland since his first administration to make it a part of the United States, which has been vehemently opposed by his NATO allies. According to the US National Security Strategy 2025, European civilisation is in decline, it has an ageing population, and weak military power. So it is now just a vessel for the US empire, and it should be subservient to it. The message of the Trump administration is clear: the Western Hemisphere is under US influence to project its dominance overseas. Trump believes that he is “Making America Great Again” by capturing Maduro, bombing Iran and projecting power, resurrecting the US empire. In the process, he will solve all the internal problems like the sovereign debt, over-financialisation of the US economy, polarisation and Epstein files.