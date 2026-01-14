/'Survival remains conditional': Over 100 Palestinian children killed since 'ceasefire' in Gaza

The UN children agency UNICEF has said that Israeli troops have killed more than 100 children since the October ceasefire in Gaza. The United Nations spokesperson James Elder said in a video-briefing from Gaza to Geneva. He noted that while armed violence has stopped, bombings, shootings via drones and quadcopters have continued. Among the 100 children killed, 60 were boys, and 40 were girls.

“Survival remains conditional, whilst the bombings and the shootings have slowed, have reduced during the ceasefire, they have not stopped,” said James Elders. James further added that roughly a girl or a boy is killed here every day during a ceasefire; life in Gaza is suffocating. He said that these numbers are a minimal estimation based on the documented cases; the real numbers can be higher. Adding that there are hundreds more wounded.

While the UN number remains lower, Gaza's health ministry recorded a total of 442 killings, among which 165 were children. Seven among them died because of hypothermia, due to Israel's blockade of Gaza and the unavailability of shelter material, in the harsh winter conditions.

“A ceasefire that slows the bombs is progress,” he said, “but one that still buries children is not enough.”

Elder highlighted a condition where a nine-year-old boy, Abid al-Rahman, was collecting firewood in Khan Younis. A 6 mm-thick piece of explosive metal became lodged in his eye, causing him to lose sight. He said that what is labelled as “calm” in Gaza will be a crisis somewhere else. As bombing slowed down, children continued to be killed and maimed. Families are facing extreme hardships, such as a lack of essential food items like meat and milk. Children are not allowed essential evacuation, even if they need surgery to save their limb or eye. Elder said that Children “live in fear” and experience deep psychological trauma that remains untreated.

Israel, on January 1, suspended 37 aid agencies from accessing the Gaza Strip. "Blocking international NGOs, blocking any humanitarian aid... that means blocking life-saving assistance," said Elder. The UN called the move “outrageous”. UNICEF has managed to increase the flow of aid within the densely populated strip since October, but Edler stressed, "You need partners on the ground, and it (the aid) still doesn't meet the need."