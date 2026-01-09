The United States is considering paying $10,000-$100,000 to each Greenland resident, as a bid to encourage the annexation of the self-governing island nation from the Kingdom of Denmark. According to reports from Reuters, which quotes US officials and aides from the White House, the audacious project is likely to cost around $6 billion to a population of roughly 57,000.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that the idea of the acquisition of Greenland had been around for a long time, as far back as the 1st term of Donald Trump. "The president has been very open and clear with all of you and the world that he views it as in the best interest of the United States to deter Russian and Chinese aggression in the Arctic region," said Leavitt.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in a closed briefing that the recent threat of military action was to Greenland towards negotiation for a potential purchase. He is about to meet his counterpart in Denmark in the coming week to discuss Greenland.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US needs its presence for security reasons, but the United States already has permission to extend its military presence in Greenland. Since 1951, the United States and Greenland have had an agreement with the U.S. “to improve and generally to fit the area for military use” and “construct, install, maintain, and operate facilities and equipment” in Greenland.

For the majority of 2025, European nations continued to plead with the United States for European security from Russia on the Eastern Front. But Trump's renewed interest in the Western Front can wreck the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance. Surprisingly, when European leaders met with US representatives in Paris for Ukraine Security measures, there was no discussion of Venezuela or Greenland.

Experts at the think tank Chatham House believe a conflict within NATO is inevitable. “The pandering to Trump has been an element of our strategy over the last year, leaving observers hoping, but not entirely trusting, that another element of the strategy is preparing urgently for the final rupture with the United States,” said Keir Giles, Eurasia expert at Chatham House.