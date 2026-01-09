/Trump says Taiwan decision is 'up to Xi' denies Venezuela action sets precedent

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with The New York Times, said that he would be unhappy if his Chinese counterpart decided to invade Taiwan, but it is entirely up to Xi Jinping. He further added that the US action in Venezuela does not set a precedent for an attack on the self-ruled island of Taiwan. Moreover, he does not entertain the idea that such a scenario is possible during his term at the office till 2029.

"He (Xi) considers it to be a part of China, and that’s up to him what he’s going to be doing," said Trump to the New York Times. Trump continued by calling the South American nation a "threat" to the United States, unlike Taiwan.

“You didn’t have people pouring into China. You didn’t have drugs pouring into China. You didn’t have all of the bad things that we’ve had. You didn’t have the jails of Taiwan opened up and the people pouring into China,” said Trump.

The Trump administration attacked Venezuela and kidnapped its President, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3, 2026. He is facing “narco-terrorism” charges in the Southern District of New York, in addition to the charges faced in cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

US actions have created a world that has become “ungovernable”, said French President Emmanuel Macron. He accused the United States, Russia, and China of attempting to "divide the world among themselves." According to him, these nations have turned away from their allies and "freed themselves from the international rules that they themselves had recently promoted."

"Every day, people wonder whether Greenland will be invaded, whether Canada is in danger of becoming the 51st state or something similar, and whether Taiwan will be further encircled," Macron told more than 150 ambassadors.