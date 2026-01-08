/Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned because she didn't want to be 'next Charlie Kirk'

Former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in the talk show The View on the ABC Network that she had resigned from her position as Georgia Congresswoman, as she felt an increasing threat to her and her son's lives. She said that she did not want to be the "next Charlie Kirk".

Charlie was assassinated on September 10, 2025, during a public rally in Utah. Since then, the FBI has captured “Tyler Robinson” and has asserted that it was ideological violence driven by left radicalisation. However, since his death, there had been serious anomalies around the incident. First and foremost, being Charlie's evolving political ideology, once a pro-Israel lobbyist and MAGA commentator, turned critical of the US-Israel relation just before his death. He also started a campaign for the release of the Epstein Files.

Marjorie Taylor Greene had a fallout with the US President following her persistence regarding the Epstein files. The US President had called her a "traitor". "When it comes down to the president that I helped get elected, the party that I donated to and represented, having the president turn on me and calling me a traitor for standing with women who were raped as teenagers, and having nobody in the party stand up for me... that was a high bar," said Greene. She alleges that she has been receiving death threats. But soon those threats escalated, and it started to mention her family, especially her son.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This came amidst speculation of her joining “The View” as host. On Wednesday’s show, she said the President calling her a traitor was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.” Marjorie Taylor Greene also admitted that she did not know who the US President was referring to when Trump screamed at her for pursuing justice for the Epstein victims. Trump reportedly yelled at Greene, “My friends will get hurt.” Greene said that it bothered her deeply, "I can't understand why anyone would protect their friends or any people that are guilty of abusing, trafficking, raping these girls."

The Department of Justice has released the initial tranches of Epstein files on December 19, which is less than one per cent of the data available on the disgraced financier cum sex trafficker. According to the DOJ, there are approximately 12,285 documents, totalling 125,575 pages, out of the two million available documents. “There are more than two million documents potentially responsive to the Act that are in various phases of review,” wrote Pam Bondi to Paul Engelmayer, the federal New York judge overseeing the case.