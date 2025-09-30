/Ted Cruz labels MTG 'crazy' for suggesting 'powerful people' are trying to kill her, jumps to 'Jews' interpretation

Republican Senator Ted Cruz lashed out at his fellow colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, over her vague posts, which claimed that she is facing a threat to her life from ‘powerful people’. Cruz called her ‘crazy’ and jumped into interpretations that she was hinting that ‘Jews’ wanted to kill her. In response, MTG said to Newsweek that Cruz “had the gall to falsely accuse me of attacking Jewish people. That charge is disgusting and utterly false.”

Last weekend, MTG made a cryptic post on social media, “I am not suicidal and one of the happiest, healthiest people you will meet…With that said, if something happens to me, I ask you all to find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions to stop the information from coming out.” She added to the speculations by saying, “The People understand what I’m saying.”

In response to her post, Ted Cruz replied, “Why do crazy people keep thinking ‘the Jews’ are trying to kill them?” People were quick to point out that it was a huge leap from 'foreign government' to Jews.

“To all the bots saying she never mentioned the Jews, it says ‘find out which foreign government or powerful people would take heinous actions'…She’s talking about Belgians? Argentinians? As she said, ‘The people understand.’ Yes, we do". He further added, “And no, Israel didn’t murder Charlie," responding to the conspiracy theories reverberating online.

The rift within the GOP becomes evident as Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Democrats in signing a discharge petition, which forces a vote on the full release of the Epstein case files.

Responding to Cruz's charges, MTG said, "I’ve never felt so much pressure in Washington demanding my name be taken off a discharge petition."

While talking to Newsweek, MTG said, "I’ve faced death threats, and yes, I am fearful for my life. Trying to expose the trafficking, abuse, and the filthy networks that protect the wealthy and powerful puts you in danger. That’s the reality. And even recent history has shown that people are killed for telling the truth."

She also added that she never referred to any group of people. "But I will, and must, call out foreign governments, foreign influence, and the special interests that bankroll politicians. If that upsets Ted Cruz or his AIPAC donors, so be it," said Marjorie Taylor Greene.