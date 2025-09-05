GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit back at Donald Trump claiming that she is willing to name any names combined by the survivor of Jeffery Epstein. The Republican defector appeared alongside Epstein victims and Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) near the U.S. Capitol steps on Wednesday. This comes at a time the Trump administration is trying to divert attention from the Epstein files.

“These are some of the richest, most powerful people in the world that could sue these women into poverty and homelessness,” said Greene.

Recently Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of those GOP rep. who signed Khanna and Massie's bill to urge DOJ to release the Epstein Files. Greene along with Massie, Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert are the four Republicans to sign the bipartisan bill demanding “all investigations, prosecutions or custodial matters” related to Jeffery Epstine and Ghislane Maxwell.

“It’s really a Democrat hoax, because they’re trying to get people to talk about something that’s totally irrelevant to the success that we’ve had as a nation since I’ve been president," said Donald Trump on Wednesday in an interivew in the Oval Office.

She hit back at Trump's comments that it is not a hoax. She said that these victims had their fair share of Trauma, now they are saying, “We're not hoax. We're human beings.”

“Us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them,” said Epstein surviovor Lisa Phillips.

“His biggest brag, forever, was that he was very good friends with Donald Trump,” said another survivor Chauntae Davies. She claims that Epstein “had an 8-by-10 framed picture of him on his desk with the two of them. Like they were very close”