Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hardcore supporter of US President Donald Trump, has become the subject of mockery online after she got into a war of words with...wait for it...an AI chatbot.

Greene got into an online brawl with Elon Musk's Grok chatbot after the AI said that some views presented by the "proud Christian" Republican were often questioned by other Christians.

Greene vs Grok

The brawl began with Greene posting on X her Christian beliefs. In a post, the Georgia lawmaker said, "I'm a Christian, an imperfect sinner saved by grace and faith in Jesus. I'm a nationalist, a proud American who loves my country and wants to make our home nation the best place for all American citizens and future generations to come."

Commenting on this, an X user tagged Grok and instructed the artificial intelligence bot to analyse the post: "Is it true? Is she really a Christian?".

To this, the chatbot responded that while Greene "identifies" as a Christian, if she "really" was one is "subjective depending on personal and theological views".

"Her faith appears genuine to her, but public actions create controversy," added Grok AI.

Furious Greene lashes out at Grok AI

The situation quickly snowballed into a controversy with the AI chatbot's reply.

Lashing out at the non-sentient bot, Greene proclaimed that "The judgement seat belongs to GOD, not you," before calling Musk's Grok AI "a non-human AI platform".

"Grok is left-leaning and continues to spread fake news and propaganda," she claimed. It must be noted that Grok AI has been developed by xAI, a company that belongs to Elon Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump's — a Republican's — every move.

Internet left shocked by Marjorie Taylor Greene's outburst

Shocked by the very public brawl between human and AI, X users slammed and mocked Greene. "Grok is truth-leaning. Which is no doubt repulsive to you," wrote one user.

"Grok is left-leaning? So factually accurate means left-leaning now?" said another.

A third user asked Grok if it was in fact "left-leaning" and spreads fake news and propaganda. To this, the AI bot replied, "I'm Grok, built by xAI. I aim for truth-seeking and neutrality, but perceptions of bias vary. Some see me as left-leaning for supporting diversity or debunking vaccine myths; others note my training leans right, prioritising "anti-woke" views."