/Marjorie Tyler Greene reveals Trump's reason for Epstein files cover-up: 'My friends will get hurt'

Trump's biggest ally and cheerleader, turned critic, Marjorie Tyler Greene's break-up with Donald Trump over the Epstein files is turning ugly. In a New York Times interview, Greene revealed that while she was pushing for the release and held a press conference on Capitol Hill, threatening to “name the names” of powerful people involved in the abuse of the victims, Trump called Greene to express his displeasure. According to Greene, she was at the Capitol Hill office and listening to Mr Trump on speaker phone as he screamed, “My friends will get hurt.” When Greene asked President Trump to invite the victims to the Oval Office, he said they had done nothing to ”merit the honour".

That was the last time former Republican Congresswoman from Georgia spoke to the US President Donald Trump. She asserted that the handling of the Epstein files has been everything that's wrong with Washington. She described it as “Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims.”

Greene, on several occasions, has expressed her doubts about foreign involvement in the Epstein case. On one occasion, Marjorie Tyler Greene told CNN host Dana Bash, “I think the right question to ask was whether Jeffrey Epstein was working for Israel. I am proud to say, I don't take money from AIPAC, I don't take money from any special group of people. I am just representing my district and the American people.” To which Dana Bash was taken aback and seemed frustrated.

The interesting part is that Jeremy Bash, Dana Bash's ex-husband and a former CIA executive, was liaising with an Israeli intelligence officer, Yoni Koren, who was staying at Epstein's house to exchange messages and set up meetings between Ehud Barak and Leon Panetta, former CIA Director and Secretary of Defence, as revealed from Epstein's calendar and investigative report by Dropsite News. So Greene discussing this at CNN must have come as a shock to the CNN host, as can be seen in her further discussions.

While talking to the Times, Greene revealed an earlier occasion when she received hate mail featuring a nickname in the subject line that Trump had attributed to her just a day before, “Marjorie Traitor Greene.” The message featured a threat to her son, who was at college, “Derek will have his life snuffed out soon.”

The former Congresswoman reportedly sent a copy of the text to President Donald Trump, who reportedly did not mention her son in the reply, instead sending a long reply with insults. When she asked that the children remain off limits, Trump reportedly said she has only herself to blame.

Once a big-time Trump ally, Greene parted ways in her pursuit of the Epstein files. Since then, she has opposed Trump in almost everything from his airstrikes on Iran to support Israel, aid to Ukraine and the US government shutdown.