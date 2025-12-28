/Epstein Files: Inside the allegations pointing to a global network beyond Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

From Leslie Wexner and the MEGA Group to Robert Maxwell, Maria Farmer’s testimony and intelligence allegations - how Jeffrey Epstein functioned within elite networks rather than as a lone predator.
Epstein's sex trafficking associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who used to recruit minor girls for Epstein, was the daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, who once owned 400 companies. Robert Maxwell, a former Member of the British Parliament, escaped from Nazi persecution in Czechoslovakia. He reportedly worked for British Intelligence MI6 during and after World War II and has long been accused of his involvement with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.
In the works of investigative authors Gordon Thomas and Martin Dillon, “Robert Maxwell, Israel's Superspy,” they describe how the media mogul helped Israel's survival in the 1948 Arab-Israel war by facilitating Czech arms sales. Other cases include the PROMIS Software Scandal and the Vanunu Case. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe claimed Maxwell alerted the Israeli government that Mordechai Vanunu had leaked secrets about Israel's nuclear program to the press in 1986, leading to Vanunu's kidnapping and imprisonment.
Then comes his mysterious death; Maxwell died falling from his yacht, Lady Ghislane. He was buried in Jerusalem. His funeral was attended by six serving and former heads of Israeli intelligence, then-Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir. During the funeral, Prime Minister Shamir stated that Maxwell “has done more for Israel than can today be said.” The official explanation of the death was a heart attack, leading to a fall, neither suicide nor homicide. Robert Maxwell died in 1991, and his empire was collapsing; it was the largest British Bankruptcy in history. But by 1992, Ghislaine Maxwell was in New York and became a business partner of Epstein.
Epstein was Jewish and had extremely good relations with Israeli leadership. He had met on several occasions with Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak (1999-2001), even after his 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution. According to the Wall Street Journal, these two had at least 36 planned meetings between 2013 and 2017. Together co-founded Carbyne, a tech firm staffed by ex-Israeli intelligence.
Epstein belonged to a lower-middle-class or working-class family. His father was a groundskeeper, and his mother was a high school aide. He did not graduate, had no advanced degree. He had no inherited wealth, no higher education. He had no cultural capital, no social capital, no institutional capital. He worked as a math teacher at Dalton Private School. He had no background in finance, but through Dalton's connection, he landed a job at Bear Stearns, where he worked in options trading and arbitrage till 1981. Till the time he was working with Bear Stearns, there is no evidence that he made any major money.
In 1987, he started working with Leslie Wexner, where he was a money manager for Wexner's personal wealth. In 1991, he was given the Power of Attorney for Wexner's financial affairs. He operated as Wexner’s de facto chief financial advisor but had no prior experience with ultra-high-net-worth clients.
He bought his first major property in 1990 Palm Beach mansion in Florida, the primary location of the abuse; then Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, 1993; then the largest private residence in Manhattan, 9 East 71st Street, transferred from Wexner in 1996. Wexner literally gave it away. It was one of the clearest hints of Epstein’s dependence on Wexner. Then, in 1998, Little St. James, US Virgin Islands. Later known as Epstein Island. In more than a decade, Epstein was affluent and wealthy, with no formal educational background and no verifiable evidence of any other prominent clients apart from Wexner.
Leslie Wexner was the founder of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works. The MEGA group was also founded by Leslie Wexner, along with Charles Bronfman. It was a study group of wealthy businessmen for a pro-Israel lobby in 1991. The group reportedly had people like Stephen Spielberg. The US media platform Medium called the MEGA group a “Cartel of Soft Power”. Wexner's money was “shaping the intellectual pipeline that fed AIPAC, turning Ivy League grads into polished operators for the Zionist cause.” Whitney Webb, a former investigative journalist for Mint Press, in her book “One Nation Under Blackmail”, claimed that the MEGA group ran as a "joint CIA-Mossad operation". She was not the only one. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe also made similar claims. MEGA used its influence to help Epstein build its network. Wexner was Epstein's primary financial backer.
In September 2007, following the initial investigation into Epstein's crimes, he resigned from the Wexner Foundation. Wexner revoked his power of attorney. Wexner accused Epstein of theft of $46 million in 2007, and he claimed to have severed all ties with Epstein since then. However, in 2008, Epstein returned $46 million to YLK Charitable Fund, which was run by Abigail Wexner, and its only reported contribution was this payment from Epstein in Apple Inc shares. It was shortly dissolved, and the fund went to the Wexner Foundation.
The recently released trove of files reveals something disturbing yet not completely unexpected. On June 26, 2008, just four days ahead of Epstein pleading guilty, Leslie Wexner sent an email to Epstein, “Abigail (Wexner's wife) told me the result…all I can say is I feel sorry. You violated your own number 1 rule…always be careful.” Epstein responded, "No excuses".
But Epstein got a sweet deal, 18 months in a minimum security prison for soliciting prostitution for a minor. He was released after two months in prison.
After Epstein's 2019 arrest, Wexner released a statement, condemning Epstein's behaviour as "abhorrent" and “depraved”. He is "embarrassed" by the association and was never aware of his activity. The same Leslie Wexner who sent a message to Epstein's birthday book in 2003, later revealed in 2025, “I wanted to get you what you want… so here it is…” and included a line drawing of a woman’s nude breasts. "Happy Birthday, your friend Leslie". The same book that also featured Donald Trump.
Maria Farmer was the first whistleblower and victim who decided to come out about the Epstein abuse. She and her sister, Annie Farmer, were allegedly abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She was then living as an artist-in-residence at Leslie Wexner’s private estate in New Albany, Ohio. She informed the FBI about Epstein's involvement in Child pornography and possession of nude photographs of her sister, Annie Farmer. But she was suppressed by the authority. She narrates the incident of her 12-hour captivity by Epstein when she tried to flee Wexner's property. She was stopped by Wexner's security team, whom she claimed were Sheriff's deputies. While her earlier allegations were not substantiated. Later in 2025, when the Justice Department released part of the Epstein Files, her warnings about Epstein were corroborated.
In her lawsuit and testimonials, she has alleged that Jeffrey Epstein operated an extensive network of blackmail and influence operations using sophisticated cameras and recording technology. Epstein bragged about his media room, which she claimed to have witnessed herself, where everything was observed. She said that the "Jewish Supremacist" Blackmail Ring, MEGA group, used a blackmail operation intended to gain leverage over global elites for the benefit of Israel. She alleged that Epstein also bragged that he "Inherited" Trump in a divorce with Ivana. Epstein threatened her for secrecy, or he would "burn her house down." Maria accused Wexner of being the backbone of the blackmail ring, and he had been enabling Epstein.
While Maria's testimony focused on MEGA and Leslie Wexner, others, like Epstein's former accomplice, whistleblower, some insider politicians, and journalists, have alleged a direct foreign intelligence connection.
On September 2, 2025, Republican Party Rep Anna Paulina Luna, a Trump ally, said, “After talking with Epstein survivors today, it’s clear this thing is a lot bigger than we could have anticipated - rich and powerful people need to go to prison. It is possible Epstein was a foreign intelligence asset.” She also said that the question is how much our own government knew about it.
Epstein's partner in the Towers Ponzi Scheme, Steven Hoffenberg, said that Epstein had repeatedly admitted to having Mossad ties, and he claimed that he was the person who introduced Epstein to Robert Maxwell, who later died under mysterious circumstances. Epstein allegedly worked with Douglas Leese, a British defence contractor, and Adnan Khashoggi, a Saudi businessman involved in transferring weapons from Israel to Iran during the Iran-Contra affair. Hoffenberg was reportedly found dead in his apartment in 2022. His body was found after 7-9 days, and authorities declared it death by natural cause.
Many conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson, Rep Marjorie Tyler Greene have repeatedly supported the Epstein-Mossad ties theory. Ari Ben-Menashe, once an Israeli intelligence also corroborated these claims. However, Ben-Menashe later became a whistleblower and his ties to Israeli intelligence were neither confirmed nor denied by the authorities.
It must be acknowledged that most of these arguments are circumstantial evidence, with little to no physical proof. One thing seems evident: sexual exploitation was systematically enabled through an opaque financial and a detached legal structure. There is also a striking similarity between Robert Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein; both of them were connected to Ghislaine Maxwell and died under mysterious circumstances. The system puts everyone in proximity and an overlapping network, which is just bizarre. It is an oversimplification to call Epstein one great mastermind or notorious supervillain. But more complicated to see him as part of an organised structure. Epstein functioned as a node within powerful networks, where financial, political and intelligence communities are in tandem. Impunity was maintained through prosecutorial failure and social intimidation. Even when this did not work, there was damage control. The structure did not function like a house of cards, where one node goes down, and the whole system collapses. It contained damage by compartmentalising and eliminating the defective nodes.