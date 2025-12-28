/Epstein Files: Inside the allegations pointing to a global network beyond Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Leslie Wexner was the founder of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works. The MEGA group was also founded by Leslie Wexner, along with Charles Bronfman. It was a study group of wealthy businessmen for a pro-Israel lobby in 1991. The group reportedly had people like Stephen Spielberg. The US media platform Medium called the MEGA group a “Cartel of Soft Power”. Wexner's money was “shaping the intellectual pipeline that fed AIPAC, turning Ivy League grads into polished operators for the Zionist cause.” Whitney Webb, a former investigative journalist for Mint Press, in her book “One Nation Under Blackmail”, claimed that the MEGA group ran as a "joint CIA-Mossad operation". She was not the only one. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe also made similar claims. MEGA used its influence to help Epstein build its network. Wexner was Epstein's primary financial backer.

In September 2007, following the initial investigation into Epstein's crimes, he resigned from the Wexner Foundation. Wexner revoked his power of attorney. Wexner accused Epstein of theft of $46 million in 2007, and he claimed to have severed all ties with Epstein since then. However, in 2008, Epstein returned $46 million to YLK Charitable Fund, which was run by Abigail Wexner, and its only reported contribution was this payment from Epstein in Apple Inc shares. It was shortly dissolved, and the fund went to the Wexner Foundation.

The recently released trove of files reveals something disturbing yet not completely unexpected. On June 26, 2008, just four days ahead of Epstein pleading guilty, Leslie Wexner sent an email to Epstein, “Abigail (Wexner's wife) told me the result…all I can say is I feel sorry. You violated your own number 1 rule…always be careful.” Epstein responded, "No excuses".

But Epstein got a sweet deal, 18 months in a minimum security prison for soliciting prostitution for a minor. He was released after two months in prison.

After Epstein's 2019 arrest, Wexner released a statement, condemning Epstein's behaviour as "abhorrent" and “depraved”. He is "embarrassed" by the association and was never aware of his activity. The same Leslie Wexner who sent a message to Epstein's birthday book in 2003, later revealed in 2025, “I wanted to get you what you want… so here it is…” and included a line drawing of a woman’s nude breasts. "Happy Birthday, your friend Leslie". The same book that also featured Donald Trump.