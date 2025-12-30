/Epstein files reveal Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown’s flight details on day of his arrest

The Miami Herald investigative reporter, who is known for her reporting of the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has found her flight details of an American Airlines flight in Epstein's files on the day Epstein was arrested. In a post on the social media platform, Julie called out the Department of Justice for why her flight details were present along with a grand jury subpoena. The flight date corresponds to the day Epstein was arrested by federal agents. He was charged with one count of sex trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

In 2008, Epstein was convicted of sex trafficking of a minor. But he received a lenient sentence of 18 months in county prison. In prison, he was allotted a separate wing, and the door of the cell was always open. He would leave for 12 hours a day, six days a week, for work purposes. He was released after serving less than 13 months of that sentence. The deal also saw unconditional immunity for any possible coconspirator. The secret deal was struck between Alex Acosta, then United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Epstein's lawyers Alan Dershowitz, Kenneth Starr, Roy Black, Jay Lefkowitz and Guy Lewis.

Julie Knipe Brown's series of interviews with Epstein's victims in 2018, featured in the Miami Herald, has been credited with reactivating the investigation. She spoke to nearly 80 alleged victims of Epstein, as young as 13 or 14, during the time of abuse. Those interviews were collated and later published in her book “Perversion of Justice”. Her investigation led to the resignation of Alex Acosta in 2019, serving as the Labour Secretary for Donald Trump.

Brown said she was expecting her name to appear in the Epstein files due to her extensive reporting on his crimes in South Florida; however, she was shocked to find her travel itinerary along with her maiden name. While some on social media argued that the DOJ subpoenaed the travel records of Epstein victims, and she might have booked a flight for a victim.