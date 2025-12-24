In a newly released Epstein Files document briefly disclosed by the Department of Justice, there is a tip to a “party for prostitutes" at Mar-a-Lago of Donald Trump in 2000. The FBI received the tip on September 10, 2020. This tip came from an unnamed woman who was brought to Epstein's property in Palm Beach, Florida, by an associate of Ghislaine Maxwell named Villeneuve, who now sells real estate in Irving, Florida. The name of the women has been redacted by the the DOJ. These are some of the particular tips which have not been verified by the Justice Department.

“They entered the property through the backyard, and Villeneuve said she would go inside to speak with the hostess, which (tipster) believes was Ghislaine Maxwell,” read the document.

FBI file: 10/09/2020 Photograph: (DOJ)

Villeneuve then introduced the tipster to a man who identified himself as Bobby Cox, a model scout. Villenueve laughed and called the man “You're a pimp." Villeneuve then took the (tipster) to reportedly meet a man named Curt Schmidt, who is the CEO of Blue Buffalo. She (tipster) was then asked if she would be “cool to have s*x”. “Villeneuve took (tipster) back inside and someone told the party that Donald Trump had invited them all to a party at Mar-a-Lago,” the document adds. “(Tipster) told Villeneuve she wanted to go, but Villeneuve told [redacted] it wasn’t that kind of party, it was for prostitutes.”

The DOJ on Tuesday, just after releasing nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, posted something which appeared like the statement of the defence attorney of Donald Trump. “Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponised against President Trump already.”