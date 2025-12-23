Donald Trump declares New York Times a national security threat in midnight Truth social rant

US President Donald Trump has accused the New York Times a national security threat following its critical coverage of the Epstein Files. In his unhinged rant, Trump attacked the New York Times for being "Radical left". The NYT has been a stern critic of the US President. Over the span of the Epstein files saga New York Times had made several scurrilous reports examining the close relationship of the US President with the disgraced financier.

“Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way, must be dealt with and stopped. THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” wrote Trump

Trump on Monday targeted the NYT for inefficiently reporting on the lowering of drug prices. He said that they are lowering the cost of a drug that sells for $10 in London from $130 in New York to $20. “So we're going down-you can do your own math, but it's 2,000 percent, 3,000 percent. It's pretty amazing. And, you know, the New York Times had a story about it, a small story, way in the back of the paper. It's the single biggest thing to happen with respect to drugs probably in 50 years.”

