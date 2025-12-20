/Epstein files: Mohammed Bin Salman, Pope John paul, IDF sweater, massage mannual and other sensitive photos

LOGIN
Epstein files: Mohammed Bin Salman, Pope John paul II, IDF sweater, massage manual and other sensitive photos

Published: Dec 20, 2025, 12:41 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 12:53 IST

The US Justice Department has released the newest batch of Epstein files, with heavily redacted materials. From Pope John Paul, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, to IDF sweatshirts, here are some shocking photos from the Epstein files. 

Sensitive Images
1 / 6
(Photograph: DOJ)

Sensitive Images

Sensitive warning. These pictures of scantily clothed women were released by the DOJ, among many others, as part of the evidence examined during the federal investigation.

Massage manual
2 / 6
(Photograph: DOJ)

Massage manual

A book titled Massage for Dummies. This looks like a book that tries to normalise massage. It goes from "therapeutic" to not-therapeutic. There are parts like: “Use massage as a reward for children who complete their homework”,"Chapter 19 The Lover's Touch: Massage and Intimacy"

Famous Bil Clinton Oil Painting
3 / 6
(Photograph: DOJ)

Famous Bil Clinton Oil Painting

The famous Bill Clinton oil painting, Parsing Bill, was discovered in 2019. Petrina Ryan-Kleid created this artwork in 2012, found in the house of Jeffrey Epstein following his death.

IDF sweatshirt
4 / 6
(Photograph: DOJ)

IDF sweatshirt

This IDF sweatshirt was in the closet of Epstein. There were speculations about Epstein's intelligence ties, with his access to elites and connection to Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father Robert Maxwell was alleged to have ties to Israeli intelligence. However, none of these speculations were substantiated or proven by DOJ investigations.

Pope John Paul, Donald Trump, Mohammed Bin Salman
5 / 6
(Photograph: DOJ)

Pope John Paul, Donald Trump, Mohammed Bin Salman

These photos do not implicate any wrongdoing, but there are pictures of Pope John Paul II, Donald Trump, and Mohammed Bin Salaman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, in the house.

Constumes and other items
6 / 6
(Photograph: DOJ)

Constumes and other items

Costumes and clothing items for school children, nurse, a book titled Erotica Universalis and some personal items. The book Erotica Universalis is a collection of artworks from history that were censored because they are taboo.

Trending Photo

