/Donald Trump pressured Marjorie Taylor Greene over Epstein files, sparked threats against her

Georgian Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that US President Donald Trump was furious over her signature of the House Petition that compelled the release of the Epstein Files. Once a staunch ally of the Trump administration, Greene has been advocating transparency, accountability, and the release of Epstein files in the last few months. Her recent statement opens another discussion about whether it was Trump who would be hurt by the release of the Epstein files.

In an interview that will be aired on the 60 Minutes show of CBS News on Sunday, Marjorie Taylor Greene told Leslie Stahl about her discussion on the Epstein files, "We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files."

"I fully believe that those women deserve everything they're asking. They're asking for everything to come out. They deserve it. And he was furious with me."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Marjori Taylor Greene was one of the four Republicans who signed the House Petition, which demanded the release of the government files related to disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"What did he say?" asked Leslie Stahl.

"Um. He said that it was going to hurt people," replied Greene.

The last interview between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Leslie Stahl was completely different; she was calling Biden and the Democrats a “party of pedophiles”. Stahl asked why they are Pedophile. The reply even amazed Leslie Stahl, "Democrats support - even Joe Biden, the President himself - supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualising children is what pedophiles do to children"

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene's rift over Epstein files

Donald Trump came to power promising to release the Epstein files, but reversed his stance once elected. The feud intensified with her refusal to accept Trump's excuses for not releasing the Epstein files. He even directed Republican Congress members not to support any House petition to compel the DOJ to release the files. However, Greene and Thomas Massie broke away and signed the petition. This made Greene a target of hate. She, on several occasions, expressed a foreign interest involved in the Epstein files, to blackmail the US leaders. At the same time, many targeted her and abused her for implying that Jews were involved in that conspiracy. Trump called her a “raging lunatic” who drifted off to the "far left".