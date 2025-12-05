US President Donald Trump has had concerns about his physical and mental health for some time. Despite this, 79-year-old Trump appeared to joke about the intelligence of his loyal MAGA supporter base. In a video captured at his private New Jersey golf club, Trump can be heard saying to his supporters that smart people usually don't like him.

Trump, unlike most of his fellow politicians, is always a bit of a showman, given his reality TV background. He has said and done things that would have cut short the political career of many. Known for his direct and provocative remarks, Trump laughingly revealed his true feelings about his supporters. "Smart people don't like me, you know," said Trump as the room erupted in laughter. “And they don't like what we talk about.”

People online have responded to the remark aggressively; one user wrote, “Correct. Unfortunately, dumb people do, and there are more of them out there”. "And the dummies that do like him are standing there smiling like the idiots Trump knows they are," one X user said as a second echoed, "Do the people in the room understand he’s insulting them to their faces?"

During the 2016 election speech, Trump said, "We won with the young. We won with the old. We won with highly educated people. We won with the poorly educated. I love the poorly educated,"

Are MAGA supporters stupid?