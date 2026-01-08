/Video contradicts Trump’s self-defence claim in fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota

Video evidence clearly shows that the woman was fatally shot as she was driving away from the confrontation with the ICE agents in Minnesota, contradicting the justification of “self-defence” by US President Donald Trump. He called the lady recording the video a "professional agitator". The Department of Homeland Security has issued a statement claiming that the “violent rioters weaponised” a vehicle and the officer “fired defensive shots.”

The video shows that the maroon car was stationary as two ICE agents approached the car and tried to forcefully open the door. The reverse light was on, and the third ICE agent approached from the front, pointing a gun. As the car starts to turn right and tries to drive away. The third ICE agent moves out of the way while shooting at the lady in the driver's seat. It is unclear whether the third agent physically made contact with the car.

The video clearly shows disregard for human life by the ICE officers, blinded by the power on the behest of the Trump administration. The hypocrisy is palpable as Donald Trump threatens the Khomeini regime of Iran for violence against Iranians. But the US Department of Homeland Security is justifying a cold-blooded hate crime.

Democrats and the city mayor have called for an independent investigation into the incident. Mayor Jacob Fray called the justification a “garbage narrative”.

"Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly — that is bulls***," said Fray.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris blamed the Trump administration for “gaslighting” the public. “Many of us have seen the horrifying and painful video, which makes it clear that the Trump administration's explanation of this shooting is pure gaslighting. A full and fair investigation at the state level is absolutely necessary,” wrote Kamala Harris in a post.